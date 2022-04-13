ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Southampton vs Arsenal on TV? Live stream, kick-off time, team news for Premier League encounter

By Nyle Smith
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcgoG_0f7ty10J00

ARSENAL resume their top four pursuit THIS SATURDAY when they take on Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.

The Gunners are staring down the barrel a slippery slop reminiscent to the opening weeks of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02egfJ_0f7ty10J00
Arsenal were shockingly beaten at home by struggling Brighton Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brVpk_0f7ty10J00
Southampton were also on the receiving end of an embarrassing defeat that weekend Credit: Rex

Mikel Arteta's men have lost their last two consecutive league games which has led to bitter rivals Spurs leapfrogging them on the charts.

And now, the North London outfit come up against a side which they rarely get joy out of on their home ground in Southampton.

However, the Saints are going into this match off the back of a 6-0 pummelling by Chelsea which would have severely damaged their confidence.

What time is Southampton vs Arsenal kick off?

What TV channel is Southampton vs Arsenal on and can I live stream it?

  • Sadly, Southampton vs Arsenal will not be broadcasted live on UK television.
  • Reason being is because kick-off falls in between the time of the TV blackout law which runs from 2:45pm - 5:15pm.
  • However, subscription members of NBC can stream the game via the NBC Sport website or app.

Team news

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Lyanco and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy are both back in training with the team, which puts them in contention for the match against Arsenal.

Shane Long has also missed a lot of action but his ankle issues is "not that serious" according to Hasenhuttl, so he could also be involved.

And Armando Broja should slot right back into the team having been ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea last weekend.

Elsewhere, the trio of Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu will all miss the trip to Southampton for Arsenal.

Which leaves Mikel Arteta with big decisions to make in the defensive areas of the pitch.

Betting odds

  • Southampton to win 29/10
  • Draw 13/5
  • Arsenal to win 10/11

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct as of Wednesday, April 13

