Is Southampton vs Arsenal on TV? Live stream, kick-off time, team news for Premier League encounter

ARSENAL resume their top four pursuit THIS SATURDAY when they take on Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.

The Gunners are staring down the barrel a slippery slop reminiscent to the opening weeks of the season.

Arsenal were shockingly beaten at home by struggling Brighton Credit: Getty

Southampton were also on the receiving end of an embarrassing defeat that weekend Credit: Rex

Mikel Arteta's men have lost their last two consecutive league games which has led to bitter rivals Spurs leapfrogging them on the charts.

And now, the North London outfit come up against a side which they rarely get joy out of on their home ground in Southampton.

However, the Saints are going into this match off the back of a 6-0 pummelling by Chelsea which would have severely damaged their confidence.

What time is Southampton vs Arsenal kick off?

Southampton face Arsenal on Saturday, April 16.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm UK time.

St Mary's will be the venue for the game which can hold up to around 32,000 supporters.

Arsenal ran riot when the sides met in December beating the Saint 3-0 at the Emirates.

What TV channel is Southampton vs Arsenal on and can I live stream it?

Sadly, Southampton vs Arsenal will not be broadcasted live on UK television.

Reason being is because kick-off falls in between the time of the TV blackout law which runs from 2:45pm - 5:15pm.

However, subscription members of NBC can stream the game via the NBC Sport website or app.

Team news

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Lyanco and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy are both back in training with the team, which puts them in contention for the match against Arsenal.

Shane Long has also missed a lot of action but his ankle issues is "not that serious" according to Hasenhuttl, so he could also be involved.

And Armando Broja should slot right back into the team having been ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea last weekend.

Elsewhere, the trio of Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu will all miss the trip to Southampton for Arsenal.

Which leaves Mikel Arteta with big decisions to make in the defensive areas of the pitch.

Betting odds

Southampton to win 29/10

Draw 13/5

Arsenal to win 10/11

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct as of Wednesday, April 13