TORRINGTON — The NWCT Arts Council is preparing for the the 5th annual Make Music NWCT, set for June 21. Make Music Day is an international celebration of live music that takes place on the summer solstice of each year. People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to create music at participating venues all over the region. All performances are free and open to the public.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 28 DAYS AGO