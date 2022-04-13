ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida apartment catches on fire, police finds drugs inside

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
An investigation is underway after police found illegal drugs inside of an apartment that caught on fire in South Florida.

The fire broke out inside a Miami apartment building along 79th Street and Northeast Bayshore Court, around 8 p.m. Monday.

According to reports, Miami Fire Rescue and Police responding to the fire discovered illegal drugs inside the apartment.

Officials say the building’s sprinkler system put out the fire before first responders arrived.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on any arrests made.

