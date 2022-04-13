ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best deals on bedding, furniture and home decor before Way Day at Wayfair

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Wayfair is having a “warehouse cleanout” sale ahead of its annual Way Day sale. The official dates for this year’s Way Day have not been announced, but it is typically during the last week of April. Before Way Day, here are the best deals on furniture,...

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

