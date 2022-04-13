Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of seven male individuals attacked a 14-year-old boy inside a subway station in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Around 3:57 p.m. on Mar. 14, a boy was approached by the group on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station and was punched multiple times on the head […]
SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A gunman is on the loose after a shooting in Danville, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Kansas St. Police arrived to the area and conducted a traffic stop. They found a 46-year-old victim inside the vehicle with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla., – Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot over the weekend. Bullet holes and shattered glass were left behind on the blue truck Miami-Dade police said 18-year-old Justin Acevedo was sitting in as he was fired upon just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Acevedo’s mother Ana...
New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds. The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimetre handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.Police have offered a...
Kelly Ripa is opening up about her reaction to the recent shooting in a Brooklyn subway station in New York City, and the terrifying anticipation she felt before she could confirm that her kids were alright. During Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest and his co-host discussed the scary...
At least 10 people were shot and six suffered other injuries when a gunman opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Some people were also being treated for smoke inhalation from a smoke bomb and other injuries from the panic that ensued, the fire department said.
BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was killed, a woman was injured, and a suspect died of a self-inflicted wound in a shooting incident in a Burr Ridge office complex Tuesday afternoon.The shooting happened at the Meadowbrook Office Park on Frontage Road along the east side of Kingery Highway, or Route 83, a short distance south of Interstate 55.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, police are now officially calling the incident a workplace shooting.One man was shot and killed, and one woman was shot and taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in an unknown condition.All three...
