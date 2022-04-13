ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

By AP News
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Police were still hunting Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn. Tuesday morning’s attack left 10 people...

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
US News and World Report

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arrested on Mass Transit Violence Charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
WAND TV

Police: Masked gunman on the loose after Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A gunman is on the loose after a shooting in Danville, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Kansas St. Police arrived to the area and conducted a traffic stop. They found a 46-year-old victim inside the vehicle with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The Independent

New video shows subway attack suspect’s convincing ‘disguise’ as he entered station

New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds. The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimetre handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.Police have offered a...
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded, gunman dead of self-inflicted wound in shooting at Burr Ridge

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was killed, a woman was injured, and a suspect died of a self-inflicted wound in a shooting incident in a Burr Ridge office complex Tuesday afternoon.The shooting happened at the Meadowbrook Office Park on Frontage Road along the east side of Kingery Highway, or Route 83, a short distance south of Interstate 55.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, police are now officially calling the incident a workplace shooting.One man was shot and killed, and one woman was shot and taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in an unknown condition.All three...
