ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Police confirms cyclist gang assaulted man and stole his car

By Morgan Frances
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExeQ9_0f7tttgD00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a story Queen City News continues to stay on top of; groups of teens on bicycles terrorizing drivers in and around Uptown Charlotte. Now, more victims are coming forward to share their stories of encounters with the bicycle gangs.

“It’s just gotten progressively worse and worse,” one man told Queen City News Tuesday.

For people who live in South End or Uptown, it is probably a common sight. A sea of teens or young adults riding their bicycles in the middle of the road, oftentimes antagonizing drivers and even kicking cars.

‘It’s complex’: CMPD comments on bicycle gang issue

“If you drive on the street and they’re performing their street stunts, they expect you to turn around and go in the opposite direction or just stop in the middle of the road and wait for them,” the man said.

He, like so many others, is now afraid to show his face after he says the group attacked him while he was riding his bicycle through Uptown.

“Two of them came charging at me, said we’re going to ‘F this dude up’ and I pulled out my OC spray and sprayed both of them in the face,” he said.

That’s not the only encounter he’s had with the group.

Teen bicycle gang stops couple leaving Charlotte FC game, damages their car

“I’ve had my car surrounded by them as well and I’ve had my side-view mirror kicked,” he listed.

Last week, Queen City News asked CMPD if they knew about the issue and are doing anything to put the brakes on scenes like this.

“Yes, we’re aware of that. We know it’s a problem. We have made some arrests in some instances,” said CMPD Major Brian Foley.

Tuesday, the department sent QCN the following statement:

“The CMPD is aware of the ongoing problem involving juveniles operating bicycles in an erratic manner in the Uptown and Southend area. Members of the Central Patrol Division have conducted both proactive and reactive work in response to this behavior, charging 8 subjects and seizing at least 8 bicycles for crimes connected to riding recklessly in the street.

The ages of the charged offenders range from 14 to 27 years old. This continues to be a challenging situation as these offenders are highly mobile when taking part in this behavior, and officers with the CMPD must take into account everyone’s safety when taking enforcement action. The CMPD continues to work within the Juvenile Criminal Justice System in finding ways to manage this problem.

A recent event involving juvenile subjects known for this type of behavior turned violent, in which the subjects were riding erratically in the roadway in the Eastway Division and a vehicle collided with one of the bicycles. When the motorist got out to check on the juvenile bicyclers, the juveniles beat the motorist, stole personal items from the motorist, and then stole the vehicle. Through a collaborative effort on the part of the Real Time Crime Center, the Helicopter, and patrol the juveniles were arrested and the car was recovered. “

The age range listed by police is around the same age of the ones described by a couple QCN interviewed two weeks ago, “One of the youngest ones actually got off his bike and started picking up rocks off the side of the road and at his full strength started hurling them at the car.”

“And I’m just like, ‘Where are your parents?’”

Just two days after we spoke to that couple police say a man hit one of the cyclists riding erratically in the road. When the driver got out to check on the juvenile, others in the group beat him, and stole his car.

“I don’t want to see that. I don’t want that to be the catalyst for change to happen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stole five cartons of cigarettes at Walgreens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft in west Columbus where they say a man stole cigarettes at a Walgreens. According to CPD, the incident took place on March 10 at 5:00pm when the suspect went behind the front counter at a Walgreens on the 2700 block of W. Broad St. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
NECN

Man Tried to Lure Teenage Girl Into His Car in Sharon: Police

Police in Sharon, Massachusetts are investigating after a man reportedly tried to lure a teenage girl into his car while she was walking down the street. Police said the teen reported she was walking alone on Massapoag Avenue near Horizons Road around 8:30 p.m. on March 18 when she was approached by a driver who asked her for directions. When she started to give him directions, the man tried to lure her into the car.
SHARON, MA
PIX11

Bronx resident punched by robber who stole his wallet, cash, police say

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — A resident in the Bronx was punched by a man who stole his wallet Thursday night, according to police. The suspect followed the 42-year-old victim inside his residential building in the vicinity of West 192nd Street and Jerome Avenue at around 11 p.m. and punched him in the face […]
BRONX, NY
WREG

Two charged after guns, drugs found in car, rectum

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns after a crash in South Memphis. Police attempted to stop a gray Infiniti G37X without tags in the area of Madison and Cleveland around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon. They say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers followed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Vehicles#Gang Members#Police#Cyclist#Queen City News#Charlotte Fc
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man arrested after scuffle over car repossession

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing charges after he got into a scuffle over his car being towed on Wednesday evening. North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Robertson Blvd in North Charleston around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy