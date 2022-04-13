ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs-Bills overtime was definitively the turning point for a new OT rule

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
 2 days ago

The NFL will be debuting a new overtime rules after the proposal put forth by the Colts and Eagles was voted on and accepted by NFL teams this offseason. The rule will apply to postseason only and will ensure each team a chance to possess the ball.

Rich McKay, the Chairman of the NFL Competition Committee joined John and Hugh and spoke about how the rules came to pass and why now was the right time to do so.

"Overtime has been talked about for a long time, but the Kansas City-Buffalo game really drew the attention," explains Chairman of the Competition Committee Rich McKay. "It was the statistics that jumped out at us and we needed to make it where each team was guaranteed a possession because it didn't feel like a fair fight."

The statistic that Rich McKay is referring to is that across 12 overtime games in the NFL Playoffs since 2010, ten times that game was won by the team that won the coin toss, 7 of those on the opening possession.

