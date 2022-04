JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are asking the community to help find 1-year-old William Magice Junior, who they say was abducted by his mother Erneshia Jones. “I will always see my child looking at me dead in my eyes as he was being yanked away from me,” said Father William Magice.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 24 DAYS AGO