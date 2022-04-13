ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Red Cross needs donors for rare blood subtypes

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. - April is National Minority Health...

Q106.5

Maine Red Cross Blood Crisis Alert: Critical

You’ve heard it before, and they certainly were not crying wolf. American Red Cross was at an all-time low with their supply of blood. They recently issued their first-ever blood crisis alert as blood supply was at a dangerously low level. The lowest it has been in at least 10 years.
MAINE STATE
KUTV

Red Cross of Utah asks for blood and platelet donations

(KUTV) — The American Red Cross of Utah is asking for your help this spring. In a press release, the organization asked for blood or platelet donations which will also be screened for COVID-19 antibodies and for sickle cell disease. “A single blood donation can help save more than...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Red Cross Giving Day returns as blood supplies remain critically low

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday is the Red Cross’ annual Giving Day — an opportunity for communities to come together and help families get back on their feet. The University of Utah partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive. With blood donations at a critical low, Utahns can do their part and give back.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Medford Red Cross says donated blood supplies are low ahead of fire season

ASHLAND — Wednesday, March 23, American Red Cross Association hosted their 8th annual National Giving Day with a blood drive at the Ashland Elk Lodge. According to the Red Cross, National Giving Day is an organization-wide event encouraging everyone to donate to their local community drives, giving blood, money or time.
MEDFORD, OR
The Red Cross plans spring blood donation drives

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The American Red Cross is planning to hold multiple blood donation drives in the U.P. and northern Wisconsin in the coming weeks. While the Red Cross says it is grateful to the hundreds of thousands of people who have donated thus far in 2022, donated blood has a limited shelf life and must be constantly replenished to maintain a readily available blood supply.
CHARITIES
Red Cross of Greater Carolinas in need of volunteers

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — As industries across the region are facing a shortage of workers, some local nonprofits also facing challenges with a shortage of volunteers. The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is also in need of extra hands. Disaster Action Team Supervisor John Duncan told WCNC Charlotte the biggest need for them right now is in disaster response.
CHARLOTTE, NC
