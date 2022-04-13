The Red Cross needs donors for rare blood subtypes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – April is National Minority Health Month. The American Red Cross says there is a need for more donors of different ethnic groups to...fox2now.com
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – April is National Minority Health Month. The American Red Cross says there is a need for more donors of different ethnic groups to...fox2now.com
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0