Movies

David Lynch says he doesn't have a new movie premiering at Cannes

By Emily Garbutt
 2 days ago
David Lynch has denied rumors that he has a secret movie premiering at this year's Cannes Film Festival. "I have no film at Cannes, no," Lynch told The A.V. Club. "In fact, no one has ever even asked me that. You’re the first person that’s actually asked me, 'David, do you...

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

