Montana State

A record number of Yellowstone wolves have been killed. Conservationists are worried

By Nick Mott
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis winter saw the most wolves from Yellowstone National Park killed in about a century. That's because states neighboring the park changed hunting rules in an effort to reduce the animals' numbers. At the same time, wolf biologists inside the park are finding out what losing the animals means....

www.npr.org

Comments / 181

Reactor
2d ago

The wolves need Federal protection again. Wolve hunting should be by federal permit only. Wolve hunting should not be controlled by the states.

Reply(23)
58
USA Girl
2d ago

Montana Governor is a joke, he knows it's illegal to hunt collard animals but he does it anyway, this country needs those animals and the Government needs to step in and put them back on the endangered species list before its to late

Reply(19)
38
USA Girl
2d ago

Ranchers should be able to bring in any carcus that was killed by woves, bear or cougar and the state should pay them for their loss, this way everyone is covered (people and animals).. just a little common sense is all it takes 👍

Reply(21)
23
