ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Albert Pujols files to divorce wife of 22 years, days after she had brain surgery

By Joe Millitzer, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7X4D_0f7tqiOV00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – Major League Baseball star Albert Pujols and his wife, Deidre, will be getting a divorce after being married for over two decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVNUy_0f7tqiOV00
Deidre Pujols, wife of Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols and creator of Strike Out Slavery after learning that children and adults are being forced into labor and sex trafficking, is honored on the field before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Deidre Pujols announced that she was undergoing brain surgery last week for a tumor first discovered last fall. The surgery was on the same day that Albert Pujols made his spring training debut with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The first baseman told ESPN after he finished Wednesday’s game that he “would not be here” if the situation was life-threatening.

Ben Zobrist’s wife seeks $4M, claims ex-MLB star failed to ‘preserve marital assets’

MVP Sports Group agent Dan Lozano released the below statement on behalf of Albert Pujols:

“I’ve been asked a lot of questions over the past few days regarding what’s been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre. I realize this is not the most opportune time with Opening Day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place. These situations are never easy and isn’t something that just happened overnight. As a devout Christian, this is an outcome that I never wanted to see happen. For many long days and nights, I prayed, asking the Lord for His guidance. I am thankful for the five beautiful children that we brought into this world and remain committed to raising them in a loving and safe environment. I ask that you please respect our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time.”

Deidre Pujols has not yet spoken out about the divorce.

26-year-old arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he begins his final big league season Thursday in what should be an emotional return to Busch Stadium.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Pujols, who signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the club where he became a star, will be the designated hitter for his 22nd consecutive opening day start.

Pujols played 11 seasons with the Cardinals before playing 11 seasons in Los Angeles – 10 for the Angels, and one for the Dodgers.

The 42-year-old Pujols and his close friend, Yadier Molina, already have said this will be their final big league season. That also could be the case for right-hander Adam Wainwright, who joined the other two in bringing World Series championships to St. Louis in 2006 and 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide victim identified; investigation continues

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Corner has identified the man shot to death Monday night. According to Coroner Brian Cotter, Ryan Alfred Lucero, 29, died after being shot in the 1400 block of Mandan Place. Lucero’s next-of-kin has been notified. ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Deidre Pujols Wiki: Facts about Albert Pujols’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife

While Albert Pujols was returning to the St. Louis Cardinals in March 2022, his wife was preparing for brain tumor surgery. Days after her successful surgery, the MLB baseman announced he is filing for divorce. Deidre Pujols was known as Albert Pujols’ wife of 22 years and the one who led all his charitable efforts. Their divorce and the timing of their circumstances have surprised many of their followers, who admired them as a couple and as parents. We reveal more about Albert Pujols’ soon-to-be ex-wife in this Deidre Pujols wiki.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Sports
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Saint Louis County, MO
Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Denver, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina And Albert Pujols Remain The Perfect Pair

Albert Pujols has wasted no time making the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans love him again. Of course, they never stopped loving him, but when he hit his first home run since returning to the Cards last night against the Kansas City Royals, it was almost like he had never left St. Louis in the first place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Albert Pujols
KXRM

Mandatory evacuations lifted in Fort Lyon

UPDATE: Highway 194 through Fort Lyon to Highway 287 is back open, according to Colorado State Patrol. UPDATE: The fire near Fort Lyon is now estimated at several thousand acres, according to U.S. Forest Service. A Wildland Task Force with engines from Arapahoe and Douglas County just departed from Castle Rock to help. UPDATE: 145 […]
FORT LYON, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

Fires in Otero and Bent Counties, Highway 50 has reopen

UPDATE: You can follow the Bent’s Fort fire in Otero County which reignited from a fire earlier in the day here. This fire has not forced any evacuations as of 4/12 at 9:30 p.m. You can follow the Fort Lyon fire which has evacuated the entire town of Fort Lyon here. OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — […]
OTERO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Surgery#Pittsburgh Pirates#Major League Baseball#Los Angeles Angels#The New York Mets#Ap Photo#The St Louis Cardinals#Espn#Mvp Sports Group
KXRM

CPW: Wildlife area burns west of Las Animas

BENT COUNTY, COLO – Colorado Park and Wildlife says a wildfire heading to Fort Lyon has burned across Oxbow State Wildlife Area west of Las Animas and Fort Lyon SWA. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they are indefinitely closing the park because of fire and burn tree hazards. They added John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife […]
LAS ANIMAS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Relationships
KXRM

Homicide arrest in Colorado Springs, police seeking information

COLORADO SPRINGS — 38-year-old Deka Simmons is under arrest in connection with a homicide in March – the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking information in the investigation. Simmons was arrested on Thursday, April 7 by the CSPD Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (VOFTF) and the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU). During the course of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD Falcon substation will be temporarily closed

FALCON, Colo. — Starting Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 a.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Falcon Substation will be closed to the public due to ongoing construction. The substation will remain closed to the public until the following Wednesday, April 27, at 7:00 AM. Community members can still contact the Falcon substation by phone […]
FALCON, CO
KXRM

Autism Night Out at the Fountain Fire Station

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Autism Night Out at the fire station makes its return to Fountain after a two year absence due to Covid-19. No matter which school or district they attend, any child with special needs and their families in the Fountain community are welcome. The kids will get a chance to meet members of […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Missing endangered adult in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — 50-year-old Alejandro Ortiz was last seen April 12 at 9:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Brockdell Drive in the Security/Widefield area. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Ortiz was last seen wearing a black jacket and glasses. He is 5’5″ tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy