ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscar-Winning ‘Summer of Soul’ Sparks New Annual Harlem Festival of Culture

By Gail Mitchell
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

While Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the Oscar for best documentary feature and Grammy for best music film a few weeks ago, its inspirational, 50-plus-year journey to theater screens continues to reverberate. Being announced today (April 13) is the launch of the Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC), a reimagining of 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival — the setting for the award-winning concert film directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson .

The team behind HFC includes founders Musa Jackson , Nikoa Evans and Yvonne McNair . Harlem native Jackson, editor-in-chief of Ambassador Digital Magazine , attended the original festival as a child and also appears in Summer of Soul.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Summer of Soul executive producer Joseph Patel commented, “One of the things we hoped would happen with Summer of Soul is that it would open the door for other stories to be told, in all their forms, especially by people from Harlem. I couldn’t think of a better person to charge through than Musa, whose devoted roots in the community make him the perfect person to represent for Harlem.”

Noted Jackson, “Being rooted, watered, and grown in this village of Harlem, I believe HFC is our moment to show the world the vibrancy of today’s Harlem — the music, the food, the look, all of it! The original event was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that I will never forget. With this initiative, we want to create something that evokes that same sense of pride in our community that I felt on that special day in 1969. We want to authentically encapsulate the full scope: the energy, the music, the culture. We want people to understand that this festival is being built by the people who are from, live and work in this community.”

In summer 2023, HFC will pay tribute to the original fest held at Harlem’s Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) by presenting its inaugural multi-day outdoor music festival at the same locale. During the run-up to that occasion, HFC is kicking off a yearlong series of events beginning on April 15 with A Harlem Jone s open mic night at the Museum of the City of New York in tribute to the 25th anniversary of the cult classic film Love Jones . The month of May will mark HFC’s first live music performance at Marcus Garvey Park, with details to be announced.

Additional indoor and outdoor live music performances are also being planned throughout the year, featuring legacy and contemporary artists from R&B, soul, hip-hop, gospel, jazz, reggae and Latin. Rounding out the offerings will be various community events, moderated discussions (including the launch of HFC’s Cultural Conversation Series with Eliminating the Stigma of Mental Illness in the Black Community in May, Mental Health Awareness Month) and film screenings held at live music and dining venues throughout Harlem and neighboring communities.

HFC co-founder McNair, an Emmy-nominated event producer and president of Captivate Marketing Group, comments, “As a live event producer with over 20 years’ experience, to be able to bring live music and live events to Harlem — the community I have called home for the last 11 years — on such a large scale and in a way that pays tribute to what this community represents and its rich history — is a dream realized. Through HFC, we intend to remind people that Harlem is the mecca of Black culture for a reason. With so much going on in the country, particularly surrounding the Black experience in America, we felt it was only right to present something new that will carry forth the spirit of what the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 represented, which was the resiliency, artistic brilliance and overall cultural contributions of African Americans to American culture.”

The three founders have also established the Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC) Foundation. The nonprofit organization will provide mentoring, apprenticeship opportunities and curriculum to high school students to further foster Harlem’s next generation of leaders in music, media, art, fashion, science, technology and entertainment.

Adds Evans, business and economic development strategist for BNP Advisory Group, “For over 22 years, I have been committed to preserving Harlem’s cultural legacy as a community developer in Harlem while building a thriving economic ecosystem for its small business community. Harlem Festival of Culture offers an exciting opportunity to be part of something that furthers that mission by harnessing the power of collaboration with Harlem’s civic, community, cultural and business leadership to achieve the social and economic impact the historic 1969 festival was unable to realize 50 years ago.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Food and Cultural Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking for food, fun, music and even a hotdog eating contest this weekend, you can find it at the Isla Barcada Food and Cultural Festival at Mount Trashmore. This free event is Saturday and Sunday at Mount Trashmore, March 19 and 20...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Variety

Final Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Feature — ‘Summer of Soul’ Projected to Make an Oscar Darling Out of Questlove

Click here to read the full article. Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Valerie June
Person
Jason Aldean
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B And Offset Cover The May/June Issue Of ‘Essence’

Essence said, “We are ‘Rapped in Love’ with our new May/June cover stars Cardi B and Offset. I agree it was full of love and all about family. This cover, I’m assuming is for Mother’s Day. The couple also reveal their first full family official images featuring their new addition, Wave! The couple decided to finally reveal the new babies name and I love it! He is so juicy and adorable looking omg!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem Cultural Festival#Cma Music Festival#American Culture#Hfc
CBS LA

Walk of Fame Star honoring Grammy-Winning Singer Ashanti unveiled

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Ashanti for a career that has included a string of hits and eight Grammy nominations.Longtime collaborator Ja Rule and actress Tichina Arnold were among those joining Ashanti at the ceremony at 7060 Hollywood Blvd., near The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.Ashanti was a guest vocalist on the rapper's "Always on Time," her first Hot 100 number one single and his second. She was featured on Ja Rule's 2004 song "Wonderful," which peaked at fifth on the Billboard Hot 100.The star is the 2,718th since the completion of the Walk of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Singing Heartthrob Bobby Rydell Dead at 79

Music legend Bobby Rydell, one of the first teen idols back in the 1960s, is dead. Bobby, whose famous songs include "Volare" and "Wild One," died Tuesday. A person close to Bobby tells us he had some health issues over the last few months and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia ... which is believed to be the cause of death. We're told it was not COVID-related.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Closer Weekly

Berry Gordy Was a Boxer Before Founding Motown! 5 Surprising Facts About the Record Executive

Motown founder Berry Gordy is more than just a successful record executive and music icon. He has also been a mentor and friend to some of the world’s most popular artists like Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye. The father of eight wasn’t always a leading man in the music industry. He actually started off his career in a completely different field!
MUSIC
Richmond.com

Top 5 weekend events: Shamrock the Block, Irish Festival & Harlem Globetrotters

Sometimes St. Patrick’s Day can feel like Groundhog Day, with street festivals adorned in green and gold popping up weekend after weekend. We happen to think that’s a good thing — especially when they’re joined by a trio of shows that are just as electric as they are eclectic. Buckle up and race to the weekend!
FESTIVAL
Secret LA

This Daft Punk-Inspired Musical Journey Just Opened At Wisdome LA

It’s official: the futuristic performance inspired by Daft Punk’s musical legacy is now open in LA!. Electronic band One More Time takes over the futuristic 360 LED pyramid stage of Wisdome LA, accompanied by state-of-the-art lasers and special effects. The mind-blowing performance mixes the latest technology with iconic Daft Punk songs that will take you for a trip around the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."
MUSIC
Vibe

The Power Of Brotherhood: Inside New Edition’s ‘The Culture Tour’

Click here to read the full article. My love for New Edition runs deep. Since attending Usher’s residency at the top of the year, I’ve added Bobby Brown’s Don’t Be Cruel back into my daily rotation while remaining consistent with my monthly rewatch of BET’s The New Edition Story. Back in November, weeks prior to the long-awaited tour announcement and confirmation, I was afforded the opportunity to speak with the Bad Boy of R&B himself alongside Johnny Gill ahead of their group’s highly-anticipated “reunion” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Then, the moment arrived. After having lived in Los Angeles for...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

969
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy