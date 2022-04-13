ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mission, Chalk, Brighton review - the hits, delivered straight, to an enthused crowd

By Thomas H Green
Cover picture for the articleSimon Hinkler, Wayne Hussey, Craig Adams, and someone who isn't The Mission's current drummer Alex Baum — One especially notable aspect of this gig is the total and vocal devotion of The Mission’s fans. Not only do they sing along loudly, en masse, to most songs, but they have their own...

The Guardian

ArrDee: Pier Pressure review – a boisterous debut from Brighton’s teenage rapper

The swift success of 19-year-old Brighton rapper ArrDee in the past year comes during a breakthrough wave of UK drill into the mainstream pop charts – even Ed Sheeran has a drill song now. ArrDee’s success is arguably at least in part down to his being a more “palatable” (read: white, TikTok-savvy) face in an otherwise unfairly vilified genre (the police remove a huge number of drill videos from YouTube every year). Sitting on that poppier end of drill, ArrDee’s breakout feature on Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ Body remix went viral, and since then he’s become known for his cheeky bars about partying, girls and grafting. This debut mixtape leans into the crude bravado, with lines like “She wanna suck it ’cos I’m sweet like some smarties”, though there are softer moments too (on Early Hours he recounts connecting with someone new late into the night, until the birds are chirping outside). The production sometimes relies too heavily on obvious sampling, but the tape still pulses with a carefree, bass-y heat, with licks of horn, Spanish guitar and internet-ready hooks. With boisterous, unfaltering delivery, ArrDee’s tape will undoubtedly soundtrack many parties (and TikToks) this summer.
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: Characters crowd for attention in 'Welcome to Flatch'

If you know someone who makes her own soap but doesn’t bathe, you probably have a good handle on the people from Flatch. Located somewhere in Ohio, it’s home to a collection of characters who definitely make their own fun. Like “Parks and Recreation,” “Welcome to Flatch” celebrates...
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
