Tornado touches down in Salado, five homes damaged

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Survey teams for the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Tuesday confirmed ten tornadoes in North Texas, on Monday, March 21. The strongest one was in Jacksboro. The EF3 tornado had maximum wind speeds of 140 to 150 mph. The hardest hit areas were the high school and a nearby subdivision. Nine people suffered minor injuries and 80 homes were damaged, Jacksboro Police said on Tuesday. Due to safety concerns, the Jacksboro Police Department announced a curfew starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Damage to the Jacksboro High School gym Three other tornadoes struck in Montague County. Two...

JACKSBORO, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO