There’s a new Japanese export making loud noises in the big leagues in the form of Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Baseball fans should be quite familiar with his name now even if the season has yet to reach a full week. After all, Suzuki has already made MLB history, becoming the first player to ever record more than eight runs driven to go with over four walks within just the first four career games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO