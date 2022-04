For many of us, the game of football has become the National Pastime, surpassing baseball. The Super Bowl is the most watched event in the history of television. There is something about this sport that just grabs our attention. So when the NFL isn't on, what can give us the football fix? Well the USFL is returning and so is the XFL. The XFL is now owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The season will be beginning this year. On the same day the XFL announced head coaches for the league’s eight teams to begin play in 2023, St. Louis was in the mix to host one of those teams.

