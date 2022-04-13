ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY PROPERTY TAX FOURM AND WORKSHOP-OFFICIALS EXPLAIN IT

Cover picture for the articleSeveral hundred residents attended the Property Tax Workshop and Forum at the East Montgomery County Improvement District Building Tuesday night. Most were concerned about the property value increases. On hand were Tammy McRae, Montgomery County Tax Collector, and Tony Belinoski, Chief Appraiser with the Montgomery County Appraisal District. They spent close...

