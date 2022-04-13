ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Soccer-Atletico win CAS appeal over UEFA order for partial stadium closure

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday it has suspended UEFA’s ruling for the partial closure of Atletico Madrid’s stadium for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City. UEFA had ordered...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Atletico Madrid vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid host Manchester City tomorrow night as he looks to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League semi-finals.Pep Guardiola’s side played out a gripping 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.LIVE: Follow updates from Atletico Madrid vs Man CityKevin De Bruyne’s goal in Manchester last Tuesday gives the English Champions a 1-0 aggregate lead to take into the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow night.Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Chelsea or Real Madrid, who play out their second leg in Madrid tonightHere is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid president accuses Manchester City of playing 'pre-historic' football as war of words escalates between the two sides after feisty second leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed Manchester City played 'pre-historic' football in Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-final in a pointed barb following Pep Guardiola's perceived criticism of Diego Simeone's side. City held on for a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a 1-0 aggregate win, but the...
UEFA
SB Nation

Manchester City Champions League Semi Final Dates and Times Confirmed

We have dates and times! After a great win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid, City will get the chance to face the winningest team of the UCL. Now official: Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UCL semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 April, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (UK).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AC Milan 2-0 Genoa: Stefano Pioli's side remain top of Serie A after hard-fought win against relegation-threatened visitors leaves them two points clear of rivals Inter Milan

Rafael Leao and Junior Messias struck to earn AC Milan a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, with Stefano Pioli's side returning to the top of Serie A. Inter Milan had briefly climbed to the Serie A summit after their 3-1 success at Spezia earlier on Friday, putting pressure on their great rivals to respond as Milan look to win the Scudetto for the first time since 2011.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
The Independent

Manchester City keep Atletico Madrid at bay in ill-tempered showdown

Manchester City survived a bruising encounter with Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals after a hard-fought goalless draw in the Spanish capital.Pep Guardiola’s side battled an intimidating atmosphere and a fired-up home side at the Wanda Metropolitano to edge a tense quarter-final courtesy of last week’s equally-draining 1-0 first-leg win.Atletico finished with 10 men as Felipe – who escaped a booking for a terrible challenge on Phil Foden in the first half – was sent off as home frustrations boiled over in the closing stages.City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan went close to scoring when he hit the post in...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cas#Atletico Madrid#Reuters#The Wanda Metropolitano#Spanish#Christian
AFP

Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers reach Europa League semis

Favourites Barcelona were dumped out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals on Thursday, while West Ham United and Rangers joined RB Leipzig in qualifying for the last four. - West Ham outclass Lyon - Yet Eintracht maintained their record of not having lost to Spanish opposition since the 1960 European Cup final against Real Madrid, and they will face West Ham in the semi-finals.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Live soccer TV guide: Derbies galore as Man City-Liverpool, Old Firm, Le Classique, Derby de Lisboa take stage

It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool vs Benfica LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight as Red into semi-finals

Liverpool progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League after a goal fest in their quarter-final second leg against Benfica at Anfield. Ibrahima Konate scored his second goal of the tie to put Liverpool three goals up on aggregate just after the 20 minute mark before Goncalo Ramos fired in an equaliser to send the teams into half-time at 1-1 (4-2agg). Liverpool stepped it up after the restart and seemingly finished off the game hust after the hour mark following a brace from Roberto Firmino to put them four goals clear on aggregate. That comfort began to show as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atletico Madrid could face Uefa action after ugly scenes in Man City game

Atletico Madrid could face Uefa action after their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City on Wednesday ended with ugly scenes on and off the pitch.Scuffles broke out late in the match and in the tunnel as Atletico’s frustrations at their failure to prise open City’s defence boiled over.City, protecting a 1-0 lead from last week’s first leg, withstood a barrage of pressure, intense provocation from a fired-up Atletico and a hostile atmosphere to reach the semi-finals after a hard-fought goalless draw.The first major flashpoint came late in the game as a melee erupted after Felipe kicked City’s Phil Foden, whose...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Mason Mount Included in Champions League XI Despite Chelsea's European Exit

Mason Mount has been included in the Champions League Team of the Quarter-Finals despite Chelsea's European exit. Chelsea's valiant effort at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night that nearly saw them complete a Madrid miracle to complete a stunning comeback was shattered in the 80th minute after they went three goals ahead against Real.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's Champions League exit 'tastes bitter' after three goals at Real Madrid were not enough to keep them in Europe, but 'fantastic' display is a 'huge confidence boost'

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have been left with a weird feeling and bitter taste after their Champions League exit. But Tuchel believes having an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace next up is ideal to help focus his players’ minds again and try and overcome their sense of disappointment.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy