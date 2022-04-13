ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Cove Springs, FL

Suspect in Green Cove Springs home invasion being held on no bond

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, appears before Clay Co. judge. Lumpkin is accused of tying up a Green Cove Springs couple inside their home.

Green Cove Springs, FL — The man accused of holding an elderly couple captive in their Green Cove Springs home appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Aubrey Lumpkin, called 911 on Monday from a home on CR-315 to confess a crime.

When deputies arrived, they found a couple tied up inside.

Investigators say the couple, whom neighbors say is in their 70′s, had been tied up for two days.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said the two victims were taken to a hospital to be assessed and treated.

“They’re obviously very traumatized, but they’re being as helpful as they can right now,” Cook said.

Investigators are still working to learn a motive for the crime, and to determine if Lumpkin knew the victims.

Lumpkin, 46, was arrested Tuesday on charges of home invasion, sale and delivery of narcotics, false imprisonment, and weapons possession by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Clay County jail on no bond.

He’s due in court again May 16.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

