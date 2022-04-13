ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Mother’s Day gifts you can buy on Amazon in 2022

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Sure, Mother’s Day is filled with flowers, tea and unique kitchen gadgets she’ll love. But, if you want the full-throttle of unique Mother’s Day gifts to show your appreciation, you’ve come to the right place.

Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re here to corral our favorite products we reviewed and top-tier items we’ve researched into a one-stop edit of the best of the best — on Amazon.

Amazon, otherwise known as the retailer that sells everything (literally, everything ), has a slew of best-selling products and hidden gems on its page. Whether you’re on the market for that new skincare essential for mom or a quality cookware set , Bezos never lets anything fall through the cracks.

For all your shopping — mom, wife, grandma, aunt, sister and any mother in your life who you hold dear — we put together the 25 best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon you can shop well before the big holiday. It’s not just any gift guide, it’s the hot-button list we recommend IRL.

1. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Brush , $35, original price: $60 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cUnS_0f7to3z900 Amazon

We’re starting off with a bang (or rather, a blow-out). We love Revlon’s best-selling One-Step Volumizer so much, we wrote a full review on it. Not only is it well-priced at under $40, but it helps achieve a salon-like look from the comfort of your own home.

buy now 2. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner , $56 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noXRs_0f7to3z900 Amazon

Listen up, y’all — cuz this is it. Olaplex’s massively followed shampoo and conditioner just had a reformulation and is back and better than ever (also, it’s one of our favorite shampoos we tried ). For a treat mom wouldn’t splurge on herself, this is a great bundle.

buy now 3. Kindle Paperwhite , $140 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJUnT_0f7to3z900 Amazon

If you consider your mom to be a bit of a book lover (who can’t stop listening to the top audible books ), a modern Kindle Paperwhite will serve her well. It’s one of our favorite e-readers and smart home devices , too.

buy now 4. Lulu Candles Espresso Bean Vegan Candle , $18, original price: $20 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTtws_0f7to3z900 Amazon

After burning many candles in our home, there’s no other than Lulu Candles. We can’t believe how affordable they are (number one) and how this Espresso Bean scent makes your space smell like a rich-aromatic coffeehouse (number two). Go buy it (and thank us later).

buy now 5. UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper , $60 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ka0kX_0f7to3z900 Amazon

It’s never too late to hop on the UGG train. Specifically, its Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper deserve all the acclaim in the world, much ado to their smooth-walking feel and breathable design. Oh, and did we mention they come in a limitless amount of colors?

buy now 6. Kendra Scott Elle Drop Earrings , $63, original price: $70 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVIkK_0f7to3z900 Amazon

As one of our favorite brands for affordable fine jewelry , Kendra Scott wins the award for Cutest Earrings Ever. Pick up a pair for mom (and yourself, why don’t ‘cha), and you’ll be feeling put-together and supremely styled. Plus, these hanging ones come in a few different hues.

buy now 7. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum , $199, original price: $300 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PN5F2_0f7to3z900 Amazon

Not to be dramatic, but robot vacuums changed our lives (read our vacuum review for more). As a consistent Amazon best-seller, we couldn’t resist adding the iconic iRobot Roomba 692 to our list of What to Get Mom. It also pairs with an app, so she can cook or paint her nails while the house is becoming spick and span (how great is that)?

buy now 8. Bala Bangles Wrist & Ankle Weights (Set of 2) , $49 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQGqi_0f7to3z900 Amazon

If the mother you know is into pilates or is all about fitness, Bala Bangles are one of the buzziest essentials to snag right now. Available in a slew of colors, these wrist and ankle weights can elevate your workouts (perhaps with a rowing machine or a treadmill ) and can even be worn while folding laundry for some extra toning.

buy now 9. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine , $209 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSQaX_0f7to3z900 Amazon

If we had a dollar for every time we used our Nespresso Vertuo Plus — well, we’d be rich. Yes, this machine is worth all the attention it’s been given, especially when you buy this bundle that comes with the popular Aeroccino Milk Frother for truly elevated lattes.

buy now 10. EcoSusi Laptop Tote , $55 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXZcH_0f7to3z900 Amazon

As one of our favorite work totes our readers love to buy, this classic carry-all has a snazzy tassel for decoration, petite gold hardware for accessorizing and a wide capacity that can fit your laptop. It comes in four other natural colors, too.

buy now 11. Knock Knock “What I Love About Mom” Fill-In Journal , $10 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cec2u_0f7to3z900 Amazon

Feeling sentimental this Mother’s Day? If words are mom’s love language, she’ll appreciate this heartfelt flip-through of fill-in pages full of memories and gratitude. You can’t put a price on happiness this Mother’s Day, though $10 is sweet enough.

buy now 12. Swomog Silk Satin Pajamas , $22 to $30 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jpd3_0f7to3z900 Amazon

Gift the mother-figure in your life a luxe pajama set she’ll wear all year round. This soft cream never goes out of style, with the black detailing giving it a Bloomingdale’s or Saks Fifth Avenue lean.

buy now 13. Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush , $45, original price: $50 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCtEP_0f7to3z900 Amazon

For the mom who appreciates all things practical, the Oral-B 1000 CrossAction is one of the best dentist-recommended electric toothbrushes we rounded up. Coming in black and white, it helps remove 300% more plaque for that fresh, professional feel.

buy now 14. Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers (3-Pack) , $10, original price: $12 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPDRl_0f7to3z900 Amazon

Again, not to be dramatic but Drybar’s High Tops Self-Grip Rollers have completely transformed how we style our hair. They’re heatless (like those TikTok-famous curlers ) and give your hair unmatched volume and shape. Buy now, thank us later.

buy now 15. Tahari Fleece Bathrobe , $19 to $32 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8KBb_0f7to3z900 Amazon

We’re impressed that a name like Tahari has a less-than-$35 plush robe that’s perfect for stepping out of your shower with or getting ready in. It also comes in gray and is the perfect staple for mom she’ll love for years.

For more options, check out our guide to the best robes .

buy now 16. Cosori Air Fryer with Recipe Book , $120 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKbT3_0f7to3z900 Amazon

There’s no surprise Cosori’s Air Fryer is one of Amazon’s best-sellers (and, one of our favorite air fryers of the year). Clad with a recipe book, it’s simple to use and looks pretty on your counter — all while cooking up some fabulous eats.

amazon 17. Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board & Knife Set , $34, original price: $56 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZ01F_0f7to3z900 Amazon

If mom loves to entertain, this all-in-one bamboo cheese board is the way to go. For all things charcuterie , it’s second to none, and can even double as a cutting board for a quick slice and dice. Not to mention, it comes with knives and a slot to store nuts.

buy now 18. Sukki Floral Gardening Tool Set , $30 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poNN7_0f7to3z900 Amazon

Ok, real talk — isn’t this floral gardening tool set the cutest thing you’ve ever seen? Whether mom is an advanced gardener or just sharpening her green thumb, it’s one of the best gardening tools you can snag for just $30.

buy now 19. Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker , $140, original price: $180 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPmiW_0f7to3z900 Amazon

Sleek and petite on your wrist is the best-selling Fitbit Charge 5, a premium, GPS-backed device that helps monitor your heart rate, calories burned and other health numbers for you to meet all your workout goals. Aside from a blood pressure monitor , it’s one of our most practical health gadgets to add to your cart.

buy now 20. Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden , $105 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbDBn_0f7to3z900 Amazon

There’s nothing like fresh basil and herbs hitting your dish (or, perhaps your Always Pan ). With the Click and Grow Smart Garden 3, you can have fresh greens without worrying about the weather outside. It’s easy to maintain and we wrote a full review on it.

buy now 21. Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment Cream , $57 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSATO_0f7to3z900 Amazon

If there’s anything our readers love shopping for, it’s retinol. But, not just any retinol — the best creams and serums we rounded up.

Across the skincare realm, Paula’s Choice is a clear-cut, top-tier option. Its 1% Retinol Treatment Cream is a lovely gift for mom who wants to craft a full-blown skincare routine .

buy now 22. UGG Plush Flannel Oversize Throw Blanket , $98 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0Bgl_0f7to3z900 Amazon

When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with UGG’s plush blanket. Not only is it one of our favorite throws , but we’ve gifted it so many times because it’s just as practical as it is beautiful.

buy now 23. TJ. Moore Artificial Hydrangea Centerpiece , $30 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFqUh_0f7to3z900 Amazon

Switch things up this Mother’s Day with a lovely centerpiece the mom in your life can showcase atop her kitchen or dining room table. This five-rowed mason jars decor piece comes with pre-filled, artificial hydrangeas (a lovely faux plant ) with a farmhouse touch Chip & Joanna would be proud of.

buy now 24. Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Knife Set , $100, original price: $160 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r85YW_0f7to3z900 Amazon

If quality knives are on mom’s wishlist this year, Cuisinart has a fabulous 15-piece set (with a storage block) that’s so awesome, we want it ourselves. The creamy white look is too chic to pass up, with each knife (and pair of scissors!) coming with a sharp, effective edge. The best part? It’s currently $60 off!

buy now 25. Lenox French Perle Bouquet Vase , $30, original price: $50 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jaAg_0f7to3z900 Amazon

Lenox: a household name we love, especially for dinnerware sets . For $30, its French Perle Bouquet Vase is the move, giving us regal, “Bridgerton” energy we can’t help but tap into. Plus, it comes in a fluted vase for an even taller shape.

buy now

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

