New Bedford police arrest a man for allegedly trafficking cocaine and fentanyl

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
Police have in custody a man they suspect of bringing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Skagit County. Santos E. Gutierrez Fosella, who is facing a number of charges related to drugs, firearms and money laundering, is being held on $1 million bail in the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is facing new charges. The New Hampshire Attorney General says Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, has been arrested for two charges of receiving stolen property related to a theft of firearms that occurred in the fall of 2019 in Manchester.
Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot in the area of Hillman and Summer streets in New Bedford on Monday evening, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the Hillman and Summer street neighborhood, the district attorney’s...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
LORAIN, Ohio (Gray News) - After seizing fentanyl and cocaine that was disguised to look like Tylenol, authorities are reminding the public to always be cautious when handling medication. The Lorain Police Department in Ohio said in a Facebook post Tuesday that officers recently seized pills that were pressed to...
March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and two more are seriously injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Marshfield, according to authorities. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Marshfield police received a call about the crash in the area of...
DORCHESTER — Boston Police are on the scene of a shooting in Dorchester on Monday. The victim was shot on an MBTA bus. It happened on Morton Street near Lorna Road. An MBTA bus is taped off within the crime scene. At this point, it’s unclear who the victim...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
BROCKTON — A Brockton man with prior convictions will spend nearly a decade in prison after he was sentenced yesterday for his role in a massive drug trafficking operation in Southeastern Massachusetts. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Jermaine Gonsalves was sentenced to nine and a half years in...
In August, a father and his two sons were accused of $21 million in fraud after cashing in 13,000 Massachusetts lottery tickets. A Boston Police officer agreed to plead guilty to a tax charge after selling a $10,000 winning lottery ticket to a convenience store owner for cash and not reporting it on his taxes.
Arnold police arrested a man from Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood on Tuesday after they said he sold narcotics to an informant during a sting operation. William Charles “Shug” King, 34, of the 700 block of South 21st Street, was charged with three felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, along with a felony count of criminal use of a communications facility.
KINGSTON — A woman was charged with felony drug trafficking from her Page Avenue residence. Police in Kingston, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County district attorney’s office and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 123 Page Ave., arresting Leann Mastrosimone, 36, on Monday. Authorities began investigating...
