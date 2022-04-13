ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, WI

Polkas, Waltzes and more! Enjoy an afternoon of music and dancing for charity

By Rachel Manek, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (WLUK) -- Mollie B & SqueezeBox with Ted Lange will soon return to Wisconsin for an afternoon of music and dancing. The award winning polka band will perform polkas, waltzes, country songs and more at Berlin High School...

Comments / 0

#Charities#Dance Floor#Waltzes#Polka#The Knights Of Columbus#Highschool#Wluk#Berlin High School#The Boys Girls Club
