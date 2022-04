Newcomer benefits from $1M by Demo PAC, $5M by cryptocurrency backer; others say new 6th District is not for sale.Multimillion-dollar ad buys by political action committees — including one with ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — to political newcomer Carrick Flynn are drawing sharp criticism from six other Democrats seeking Oregon's newest seat in the U.S. House. The House Majority PAC has put in $1 million, on top of at least $5 million reported by Protect Our Care PAC, which is associated with the cryptocurrency industry and Sam Bankman-Fried, who leads a cryptocurrency exchange. Under federal rules, such large...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO