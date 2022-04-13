ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute in a city near you – presale passcode

 2 days ago

The MANIA: The ABBA Tribute presale password that we’ve had so many requests for is available now! This official MANIA: The ABBA Tribute presale is for the 2022 tour and gives immediate access to MANIA: The ABBA Tribute tickets for a limited time. Your access to this MANIA: The ABBA Tribute...

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Expanded Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced an extended second leg of their 2022 tour, which will keep the pair on the road through September. In total, Plant and Krauss have added 13 new dates to their itinerary, including stops at such famous venues as Red Rocks in Colorado, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and Moody Amphitheater in Austin. These shows are in addition to their previously announced trek, which kicks off June 3 and includes a set at the Bonnaroo music festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.
MUSIC
Alan Jackson Tour Tickets Are On Sale: Here’s How to Get Yours

Alan Jackson is hitting the road on his One More For The Road Tour! Here’s how you can buy your tickets today. Alan Jackson is coming to a city near you. The One More For The Road Tour begins on June 24 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and ends on October 8 in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia. Hitting major cities all over the United States, Jackson is excited about his farewell tour.
BILOXI, MS
Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arcade Fire announce surprise set at Coachella 2022

Arcade Fire have been announced as surprise guests for this weekend’s Coachella festival. Frontman Win Butler teased the band’s appearance earlier today (April 14) on Twitter, noting that he was spending his birthday at the California event. “Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry [palm tree...
MUSIC
Jack White set to release soundboard recordings from his 2022 tour

Shows from Jack White‘s current world tour are being made available to listen to as soundboard recordings. Coinciding with the release of his fourth solo album, ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, the tour kicked off in Detroit on April 8 at the Masonic Temple Theatre, where the former White Stripe frontman proposed to and married his partner, singer-songwriter Olivia Jean.
MUSIC
