Rituals have kept Jews alive for 3,500 years, 2,000 of which almost no Jews lived in their own land. America may not survive 300 years inside its own land. The ritual issue is a major reason. There is no more July Fourth. It's a day for hot dogs and BBQ. There is no more Memorial Day. In the past, you visited the gravesites of those who died protecting this country. Now, like the Fourth of July, it’s just a day off. Thanksgiving has become "Turkey Day" — and if the left has its way, it will be "Genocide Day."

RELIGION ・ 14 HOURS AGO