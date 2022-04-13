Hilarious But Creepy New Jersey Craigslist Missed Connections that Will Make You Cringe

You might be in a relationship with someone that you care about, and the two of you may have been living together for a while. You might have established a budget and the two of you may even understand each other's habits. However, when it comes to transportation, there might only be one vehicle. This could be an issue for you as it can restrict your ability to go certain places if your partner is using the car, and though you might have mentioned the need for another vehicle in the past, your partner might not have warmed up to that suggestion. So, what do you do if you need another vehicle and your partner doesn't want to get one? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

20 DAYS AGO