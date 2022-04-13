ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hilarious But Creepy New Jersey Craigslist Missed Connections that Will Make You Cringe

By Matt Ryan
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every once in and while I take a look at the "missed connections" section of Craigslist. Recently, I spotlighted a few funny/creepy submissions from men looking for women. Time to turn the table and see what the ladies of New Jersey are looking for. I always thought driving Uber...

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

TikToker Notices Strange Detail About Dollar Bills Folks Can’t Unsee

There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Carpet Munching

You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Back Door Cheating

You might have been in a relationship with someone that you cared about, but after a while, you might have found out that the other person wasn't as committed to the relationship as you were. Your partner might have cheated on you, and that might have resulted in the two of you breaking up. You might now be wondering how to get over that situation and what you can do to mend before jumping into your next relationship. So, what can you do to move on? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Distractify

Woman Gets "Accidental” Mean Text from Guy Before First Date, Discovers a Tinder Villain

Diving into the world of modern dating can often feel like you're wading through a cesspool. It's a well-documented fact that human beings often suck and possess a multitude of toxic traits. While no one is perfect and you'd be kind of insane to expect anyone is, we do expect and hope that folks would at least be cognizant of their own situations and exhibit humanity and sensitivity in dealing with them in any given situation.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missed Connection
The Atlantic

Have Americans Been Mercilessly Squashing a Creepy Bug for Nothing?

Squashing spotted lanternflies isn’t always easy. Maybe that’s obvious. Maybe you’ve tried it, after encountering kill-on-sight orders. The dotted, mothlike bugs tend to hop, after all, sometimes narrowly escaping the (almost) perfectly timed thud of a sneaker. So when you get one, you celebrate. “See ’em? SQUISH...
ANIMALS
Glamour

The Tinder Swindler Has Nothing on Bad Vegan, Netflix’s Bonkers New Scammer Docuseries

Bad Vegan is out now on Netflix. Veganism was not quite as in vogue in the early aughts, but it was an emerging culinary trend—not least among America's hottest stars. Savvy financier Sarma Melngailis, a vegan herself, noticed the untapped market and opened Pure Food and Wine, one of the most popular celebrity spots in the city, frequented by the likes of Alec Baldwin and NFL star Tom Brady. A barefoot Owen Wilson might even sometimes be spotted floating around in the kitchen, before dashing off with a grass-green smoothie, no doubt actually made from grass.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
97.5 WOKQ

To the Absolute Creepy Guy That Was On a Flight to Boston

WHAT were you thinking? And WHY were you so gross? What you do with yourself in your own home -- and I want to harp on the fact that I'm saying INSIDE your own home, not out on the lawn visible by neighbors -- is one thing and your business, but you had NO right to do what you do on a flight to Boston yesterday.
BOSTON, MA
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Big Ram

You might be in a relationship with someone that you care about, and the two of you may have been living together for a while. You might have established a budget and the two of you may even understand each other's habits. However, when it comes to transportation, there might only be one vehicle. This could be an issue for you as it can restrict your ability to go certain places if your partner is using the car, and though you might have mentioned the need for another vehicle in the past, your partner might not have warmed up to that suggestion. So, what do you do if you need another vehicle and your partner doesn't want to get one? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Flying Toe Nails

You might be with someone that you love and feel like you have a lot in common with. However, you might be bothered by the other person's habit of clipping his or her toe nails near you. You might find this habit upsetting, and you may be looking for a way to change it. So, what do you do if your other half has a bad habit of clipping his or her toe nails while in your vicinity? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Internet Cheating Fiasco

You might have been in a relationship with someone that you cared about, but after finding out about his or her online relationships with others, the two of you might have broken up. Now, you might be in a new relationship, but bringing this issue to the table might be important to you. So, how do you approach your new partner about your past experience? What can you do to show him or her that you don't want it happening again? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy