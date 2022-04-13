Front Royal man dies after crash in Gainesville

A Silver Spring man has been arrested in a Kensington crash that killed a 72-year-old grandmother last November, authorities said. Gustavo Santos Campos, 42, was charged in the crash that left Michaele Anne Belford dead on Nov. 16, 2021, Montgomery County Police said. Campos was driving his blue 2006 Toyota...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines earlier this week. According to the Des Moines Police Department, 24-year-old Dakota Weller was driving eastbound on East University around 5:43 p.m. Monday when his truck veered across the westbound […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after a passed away days after a crash. According to the coroner, 31-year-old Andrew Clayton Rickman died at Prisma Health in Greenville. The coroner said on March 12 Rickman was involved in a crash...
A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
A man found dead in a home with more than 100 snakes — some venomous and illegal — earlier this year in Charles County, Maryland, died of a snake bite, officials determined. The man, a 49-year-old whose name was not released, died of “snake envenomation,” the Office of...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A teenager from Prince George's County has been arrested for injuring four people in a shooting that happened near the Washington Nationals' Stadium over the weekend, authorities said. The 15-year-old from Temple Hills was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on Monday, April 11, Metropolitan Police said....
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect behind a recent robbery at a Silver Spring Chick-fil-A. Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Tech Road, for the robbery around 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, Montgomery County Police said. Investigators learned the suspect entered the Chick-fil-A and snatched someone's purse while leaving the restaurant.
The driver who crashed into and killed a repairman Monday morning on Interstate 81 south in Harrisburg is a longtime Cumberland County police officer, authorities said. Keith W. Morris is an East Pennsboro police officer who was off-duty when he was involved in the crash around 9 a.m. Monday on I-81 south, near exit 65 to Front Street, according to East Pennsboro spokesman John Bruetsch.
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with raping a victim outside a gas station in Prince George's County, authorities said. Kristian Daniel Colon-Gomez was arrested on a warrant for first-degree rape on Wednesday, April 13, the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said. Colon-Gomez allegedly approached the victim while...
A man from Waldorf has been arrested in connection with fatally shooting his girlfriend in their Fort Washington apartment building, authorities said. Marc Evans, 50, is being held without bail after being charged with shooting and killing his 45-year-old girfriend, Rema Gibson, of Fort Washington, Prince George's County Police said.
