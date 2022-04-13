ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City is about to buy Erling Haaland

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 2 days ago
Will Erling Haaland leave Borussia Dortmund to become a new Manchester City player? As reported by Sky Sport, the negotiation between the two clubs is about to be concluded with the English club which will pay the 75 million euro clause. In addition to the € 75 million clause,...

NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Erling Haaland
The Independent

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United carries risk for both club and manager

Erik ten Hag will be busy this weekend. Ajax are playing PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday and hope to lift the first half of a league and cup double that would bring four and a half successful years under their current manager to a fitting end. After forging a reputation as one of Europe’s top coaches with two Eredivisie crowns, two cups and that run to the Champions League semi-finals, Ten Hag wants to leave Amsterdam on not merely good but triumphant terms. His focus will be on the final.Video analysis is a key component of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane 'will REJECT the chance to join Manchester United this summer' after deciding to stay at Tottenham, as the former City target bides his time over his next move with two years left on his contract with Spurs

Harry Kane is reportedly set to turn down Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer. The England captain failed in his bid to leave Spurs last summer as he looked to join Manchester City to boost his chances of winning silverware. United, who are currently enduring a poor season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Champions League Semi Final Dates and Times Confirmed

We have dates and times! After a great win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid, City will get the chance to face the winningest team of the UCL. Now official: Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UCL semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 April, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (UK).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohmed Salah’s wage demands

What the papers sayLiverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Bowen adds West Ham’s third in emphatic Europa League display

Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third, adding to an already impressive, dominant display from the London club. After holding The Hammers to a draw away from home, Lyon would have been hoping to take the game to West Ham in the home leg. First-half goals from Craig Dawson and...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City-Liverpool go again in FA Cup semis

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It’s Part 2 of the Manchester City-Liverpool doubleheader and this time it’s in the FA Cup semifinals. The top teams in the country meet again at Wembley Stadium, a week after drawing 2-2 in a richly entertaining Premier League game that left the title race delicately poised. This time, the result will be definitive — either Liverpool’s ambitions of a quadruple of trophies will be extinguished or City’s hopes of a treble of trophies will be over. Both teams come into the game having just qualified for the Champions League semifinals, while Liverpool has already won the League Cup. In the Premier League, it’s another big day in the top-four race with fourth-placed Tottenham hosting Brighton, fifth-placed Arsenal at Southampton and seventh-placed Manchester United at home to Norwich. The three rivals are separated by six points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Liverpool & Chelsea-Crystal Palace at Wembley

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Liverpool & Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Dates: Saturday & Sunday 16-17 April Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Man City v Liverpool live on BBC One 15:30 BST on Saturday; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Commentary on Chelsea v Crystal Palace 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One 23:05 BST.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jason McAteer ready for another top-level battle between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former defender Jason McAteer accepts there can be no room for error by Liverpool in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.England’s two best teams meet at Wembley on Saturday just six days after their 2-2 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium.McAteer admits one-off games were always the most nervous for him because there was so much to lose.“I always felt there were more nerves in a one-off game. It’s a one hit, it is this or nothing, you can’t rectify a mistake by doing something in the second leg,” he told the PA news agency.“My heart says Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lyon vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Europa League quarter-final

West Ham’s defeat to Brentford at the weekend all but ended their hopes of finishing in the top four in the Premier League.But what the loss has done is focus all of their attention on Thursday’s Europa League clash with Lyon as they bid to continue their fine run in the competition.Lyon vs West Ham LIVE: Team news and build-upDavid Moyes’ side can still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League. And they have kept those dreams alive by clinging onto a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium last week following Aaron Cresswell’s first half sending off.Now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
