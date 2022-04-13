ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Champions League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Benfica

By Noel Chomyn
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving won the first leg of their 2021-22 Champions League quarter-final against Benfica away on the road by a score of 3-1, Liverpool welcome the Portuguese side to Anfield for the decisive second match knowing that they only need...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Roberto Firmino scores twice as Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final date with Villarreal by beating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate... with Reds surviving a late rally from Portuguese side

At the end it was Liverpool who were through to another Champions League semi-final but the Benfica players who gathered in front of their supporters taking the acclaim. Portuguese football is not what it was and as such a draw at Anfield represents a career highlight. As Benfica’s white shirts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Champions League Semi Final Dates and Times Confirmed

We have dates and times! After a great win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid, City will get the chance to face the winningest team of the UCL. Now official: Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UCL semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 April, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (UK).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United carries risk for both club and manager

Erik ten Hag will be busy this weekend. Ajax are playing PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday and hope to lift the first half of a league and cup double that would bring four and a half successful years under their current manager to a fitting end. After forging a reputation as one of Europe’s top coaches with two Eredivisie crowns, two cups and that run to the Champions League semi-finals, Ten Hag wants to leave Amsterdam on not merely good but triumphant terms. His focus will be on the final.Video analysis is a key component of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Live soccer TV guide: Derbies galore as Man City-Liverpool, Old Firm, Le Classique, Derby de Lisboa take stage

It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Harry Kane’s interest in Manchester United disappears with ten Hag deal.

There may not be a Harry Kane transfer saga this summer after all. Tottenham Hotspur are currently in the driver’s seat for the final Champions League spot next season, and the belief that we’ve held is that if Spurs secure that, next season could be something special with Antonio Conte at the helm. There’s a lot of ifs and buts to fill in there, but the biggest one is what would happen with Kane?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Julian Nagelsmann reveals death threats after Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he received death threats on social media following the club’s exit from the Champions League.The Bundesliga leaders were shocked by a late Villarreal equaliser on Tuesday and went out on aggregate after losing the first leg 1-0 in Spain last week. Nagelsmann, the highly-rated 34-year-old coach, is in his first season with the German champions but said his mother has also been the target of abuse. Despite their exit from Europe, Bayern Munich are nine points clear in the Bundesliga and are closing in on a tenth consecutive league championship. “I know I...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Could this weekend spell resurrection for Sunderland AFC?

During his first few weeks in charge, Alex Neil has had a few things to tweak in order to get the team playing the way he prefers, and he’s had relatively no time to get his full style across to the players. Games have been coming thick and fast...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On This Day (14 April 1994): Sunderland loses all-time great Bobby Gurney

Clubs all have their great figures from the past, Sunderland perhaps more than most, but Bobby Gurney stands above them all in the scoring charts for our club. No man or woman has surpassed his achievements, and it's very unlikely anyone ever will. His name should be revered by all who love Sunderland AFC as, when it comes to hometown heroes, there have been very few to rival him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Atlético Madrid host Manchester City at the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow looking to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the semi-finals.Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus resulted in a 2-2 draw for City against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.LIVE: Follow updates from Atletico Madrid vs Man CityThe Belgian’s only goal was the difference in Manchester last Tuesday and gives Pep Guardiola’s side a 1-0 aggregate lead to take to Madrid.The winner of the tie will face either Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea or Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the semi-finals later this month.Here is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Antonio Conte tested positive for COVID-19 after Villa match

After two and a half years living with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seeing it upend society, it’s awfully tempting to try and forget that it’s still a presence and a factor not only in football but in our general lives. Tottenham Hotspur got another reminder of that this past weekend. Reports are emerging in the English media, including The Athletic, football.london, and the Evening Standard, that Antonio Conte tested positive for COVID this weekend after the Aston Villa match.
SOCCER

