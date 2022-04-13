ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Pops first homer

Hicks went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win...

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Yankees shut out Blue Jays for series split

Luis Severino pitched five effective innings and struck out slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times as the host New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Thursday to earn a split of a four-game series. Severino (1-0) allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six for his...
MLB
Aaron Hicks
Homer
Yusei Kikuchi
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Records hold Tuesday

Loaisiga allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning Tuesday to notch a hold against Toronto. The right-hander threw 10 of 11 pitches for strikes in the outing, and he avoided great danger by getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground into a fielder's choice with two outs and a pair of runners on base. Loaisiga has held opponents scoreless in all three of his appearances this season while posting a 2:2 K:BB over 3.1 frames. He figures to be the primary bridge to Aroldis Chapman after racking up 17 holds in 2021.
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

The first two series of the Yankees’ 2022 season are in the book, and the team’s gotten off to a bit of a middling start. After taking the first two games of the season, they immediately dropped back to .500 in the next two. However, while all games count the same in the standings, seven games is still too early to make any real judgements. There’s plenty of chances to rack up some wins, including a series starting tonight.
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino has alternated starts behind the plate during the first week of the regular season. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday.
Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
Angels' Mike Trout: Mammoth homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Trout's first-inning blast went an estimated 472 feet. He later added a walk, his fifth in six games to begin the season. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball and now has an OPS over .900 on the season.
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
