Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Tough loss against former club

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wheeler (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Phillies fell 2-0 to the Mets, giving up one...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Zack Wheeler
Brandon Nimmo
News 12

Mets pick up win at Citi Field in home opener

The Mets gave fans something to cheer about in their home opener at Citi Field Friday. The team defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 for their third straight win. The celebration started before the Mets even took the field. Legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver was honored before the game with a 10-foot statue that was unveiled outside of Citi Field.
CBS Sports

Mets' Matt Reynolds: Called up by Mets

Reynolds' contract was selected by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Reynolds joined the Mets on a minor-league deal during the offseason, but he'll join the big-league club to provide depth after Mark Canha (illness) and Brandon Nimmo (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Reynolds hasn't appeared in the majors since he played three games with the Royals in 2020, and he'll likely head back to Triple-A Syracuse once Canha and Nimmo are cleared to return.
Yardbarker

Tigers' Casey Mize placed on IL with right elbow sprain

Mize reported discomfort in his elbow after Thursday's start against the Kansas City Royals. Mize took a no-decision in a 4-2 win for the Tigers, allowing two earned runs off six hits in five innings pitched. The first overall pick out of Auburn in 2018, Mize reached the majors after...
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Mammoth homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Trout's first-inning blast went an estimated 472 feet. He later added a walk, his fifth in six games to begin the season. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball and now has an OPS over .900 on the season.
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino has alternated starts behind the plate during the first week of the regular season. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday.
Philadelphia Phillies
New York Mets
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
CBS Sports

Mets' Mark Canha: Not starting Friday

Canha isn't starting Friday's game against the Diamondbacks. Canha had started in each of the last four games, and he went 4-for-15 with two RBI, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. The Mets reportedly have some close contacts after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but it's not yet clear whether Canha falls under that category. Jeff McNeil will shift to left field while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
