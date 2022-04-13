ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Swats first homer

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 win...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
PHOENIX, AZ
News 12

Mets pick up win at Citi Field in home opener

The Mets gave fans something to cheer about in their home opener at Citi Field Friday. The team defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 for their third straight win. The celebration started before the Mets even took the field. Legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver was honored before the game with a 10-foot statue that was unveiled outside of Citi Field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Mammoth homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Trout's first-inning blast went an estimated 472 feet. He later added a walk, his fifth in six games to begin the season. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball and now has an OPS over .900 on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Mark Canha: Not starting Friday

Canha isn't starting Friday's game against the Diamondbacks. Canha had started in each of the last four games, and he went 4-for-15 with two RBI, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. The Mets reportedly have some close contacts after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but it's not yet clear whether Canha falls under that category. Jeff McNeil will shift to left field while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Nick Plummer: Called up by Mets

Plummer was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Plummer will provide outfield depth for the Mets while Mark Canha (illness) and Brandon Nimmo (illness) are on the COVID-19 injured list. The 25-year-old Plummer hasn't yet made his major-league debut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Endures another rough outing

Freeland (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one. In Freeland's Opening Day loss to the Dodgers, he started off strong with three shutout frames before wilting in the fourth. It was the opposite story Thursday, as the left-hander was tagged for three first-inning runs before settling down to keep Chicago off the scoreboard for the following four frames. However, his night ended on a sour note as four of the five batters he faced in the sixth reached base, resulting in two more runs and the hook after 73 pitches. Freeland has thus far allowed 10 earned runs over nine innings to begin the season, emphasizing his lack of reliability in fantasy. He'll face another tough test his next time out as he's tentatively slated to face the Phillies at Coors Field on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino has alternated starts behind the plate during the first week of the regular season. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Leaves game after HBP

Segura was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left arm, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Segura went 1-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Wednesday's matchup, but he was replaced by a pinch runner after being hit by a pitch. If the 32-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Johan Camargo and Alec Bohm should see an uptick in at-bats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH

