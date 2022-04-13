ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' George Springer: Stays hot Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Springer went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

Yankees shut out Blue Jays for series split

Luis Severino pitched five effective innings and struck out slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times as the host New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Thursday to earn a split of a four-game series. Severino (1-0) allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six for his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Tosses five strong innings

Berrios allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings during Wednesday's win over the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision. Berrios certainly looked better than his tumultuous first start, in which he threw just 18 of 34 pitches for strikes and recorded only one out. The 27-year-old will look to build off his solid outing next Wednesday, when he's tentatively scheduled to start against the Red Sox in Boston.
George Springer
Slash
Yardbarker

April 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Palmegiani hits 2nd HR for Dunedin

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored a run in the 1st inning but were down 7-1 after 4 innings. They made a game of it with two runs in each of the 8th and 9th innings but couldn’t close the gap. New Hampshire hammered out 13 hits, going 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position, and committed 3 errors.
MLB
KTVZ

Alcantara sharp, Marlins win home opener over Phillies 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBIs and the Miami Marlins won their home opener by downing the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Garrett Cooper hit his first home run of the year, while Jesús Sánchez had two hits and an RBI for Miami. Alcantara gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Bryce Harper drove in three runs and J.T. Realmuto had four hits for the Phillies, who have lost three straight and four of five following a 2-0 start.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Launches first homer

Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays. With two outs in the eighth inning, Torres took the first pitch he saw -- a 93 mph fastball -- from Trevor Richards deep to center field, cutting Toronto's lead to 6-4. The home run was the lone bright spot for the middle infielder after he failed to get the ball out of the infield in his first three at-bats. Torres is currently in the midst of a four-game hitting streak, but he's also struck out four times over his last three games.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
Yardbarker

Tigers' Casey Mize placed on IL with right elbow sprain

Mize reported discomfort in his elbow after Thursday's start against the Kansas City Royals. Mize took a no-decision in a 4-2 win for the Tigers, allowing two earned runs off six hits in five innings pitched. The first overall pick out of Auburn in 2018, Mize reached the majors after...
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Mammoth homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Trout's first-inning blast went an estimated 472 feet. He later added a walk, his fifth in six games to begin the season. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball and now has an OPS over .900 on the season.
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino has alternated starts behind the plate during the first week of the regular season. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday.
numberfire.com

Jose Siri in Astros' Friday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is starting Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 13 plate appearances this season, Siri has a .455 batting average with a 1.357 OPS,...
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Endures another rough outing

Freeland (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one. In Freeland's Opening Day loss to the Dodgers, he started off strong with three shutout frames before wilting in the fourth. It was the opposite story Thursday, as the left-hander was tagged for three first-inning runs before settling down to keep Chicago off the scoreboard for the following four frames. However, his night ended on a sour note as four of the five batters he faced in the sixth reached base, resulting in two more runs and the hook after 73 pitches. Freeland has thus far allowed 10 earned runs over nine innings to begin the season, emphasizing his lack of reliability in fantasy. He'll face another tough test his next time out as he's tentatively slated to face the Phillies at Coors Field on Tuesday.
