Minneapolis, MN

Animal activist tried to glue herself on court of Timberwolves-Clippers play-in game

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

A woman who is part of an animal rights group attempted to glue herself to the floor of the Timberwolves-Clippers play-in game Tuesday night.

She was removed after a short delay.

The organization Direct Action Everywhere claimed responsibility for the protest and said it was in response to video that was released earlier in the day that allegedly showed an animal rights issue at Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor's egg farm.

The woman, identified as Alicia Santurio in a press release issued by Direct Action Everywhere, wore a T-shirt with the message: “GLEN TAYLOR ROASTS ANIMALS ALIVE” and attempted to glue herself to the court, underneath one of the baskets.

According to the press release, the organization obtained footage from a mass depopulation event at Rembrandt Enterprises, an Iowa egg farm owner by the Timberwolves owner, in which a controversial method called ventilation shutdown plus was used.

In that scenario , farmers stop airflow into barns, which raises temperatures to levels at which the animals die. The USDA and the veterinary association recommend that farmers add additional heat or carbon dioxide to barns to speed up the process and limit suffering by the animals.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed that 5.3 million birds were destroyed in Buena Vista County, Iowa — where Rembrandt Enterprises is located — in an attempt to quell an outbreak of the bird flu, which has seen multiple outbreaks since the start of March.

Direct Action Everywhere, based in California, contends that all the methods for quickly killing birds are inhumane, but it is particularly opposed to ventilation shutdown, which it said can take hours and is akin to leaving a dog in a hot car.

Western Conference: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the bucket and scores against Clippers defender Paul George (13) during the first half. Nick Wosika, USA TODAY Sports

The method is sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health and Inspection Service in extreme cases only, such as when an infected population is too large.

The protest took place with 3:34 left to play in the second quarter and happened as Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt was on the other end of the floor shooting free throws. Later in the broadcast, TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce said security guards tried to remove Santurio from the floor, but that she told them she had glued herself and "refused to lift her wrists up."

The Timberwolves would go on to win the game , 109-104, to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Minnesota will now face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, which starts Saturday.

Contributing: Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Animal activist tried to glue herself on court of Timberwolves-Clippers play-in game

IN THIS ARTICLE
