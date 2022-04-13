ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Watch issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hempstead by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hempstead FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night and will not entirely exit all areas until Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Amite County in southern Mississippi Western Pike County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 306 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mccomb, Liberty, Kentwood, Centreville, Gloster, Norwood, Gillsberg, Felps, Easleyville, Smithdale and Crosby. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Plaquemines, Lower Jefferson, Lower St. Bernard, Northwest St. Tammany and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lauderdale FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama, including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard; St. Charles; St. Tammany; Washington TORNADO WATCH 64 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE JEFFERSON LAFOURCHE ORLEANS PLAQUEMINES ST. BERNARD ST. CHARLES ST. TAMMANY WASHINGTON
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Jefferson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Mobile Central COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tallahatchie FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fulton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL FULTON COUNTY At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Flint Springs, or 7 miles west of Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Salem in Fulton County... Viola Flint Springs... Sturkie Agnos... Heart Moko... Fryatt Wheeling... Saddle Salem Airport... Camp Gepp... Glencoe TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Morgan; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. Illinois River at La Grange Lock and Dam. Illinois River at Meredosia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Meredosia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Meredosia 17.0 17.5 Fri 6 pm 17.3 17.1 16.9 16.6 16.3
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lamar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON...NORTHWESTERN LAMAR AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sumrall, or 12 miles northwest of West Hattiesburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Sanford around 610 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Seminary. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN IZARD...FULTON...NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 717 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Cherokee Village, moving east at 50 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado and very large hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Highland in Sharp County... Mammoth Spring Hardy... Imboden Ravenden... Ravenden Springs Ballard... Annieville Mammoth Spring State Park... Smithville Williford... Agnos Armstrong... Heart Moko... Fryatt TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...4.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/10 PM 5.7 1.0 0.7 N/A Minor 16/10 AM 5.0 0.3 0.4 N/A None 16/10 PM 5.6 0.9 0.4 N/A Minor 17/11 AM 4.9 0.2 0.3 N/A None 17/11 PM 6.0 1.3 0.7 N/A Minor 18/12 PM 5.6 0.9 1.2 N/A Minor
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Lafayette; Marshall; Tippah; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lafayette, northwestern Union, southeastern Marshall, southwestern Tippah and southeastern Benton Counties through 700 PM CDT At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Burgess, or near Holly Springs National Forest, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, New Albany, Ripley, Holly Springs National Forest, Blue Mountain, Cambridge, Keownville, Etta, Springdale, Burgess, Bethlehem, Denmark, Pinedale, Hickory Flat, Myrtle, Dumas, Taylor, Shari, Keel and Poolville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Livingston; Macomb; Oakland WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Wind gusts have dropped below advisory levels and will continue to drop off this evening.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT

