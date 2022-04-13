ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Lamar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON...NORTHWESTERN LAMAR AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sumrall, or 12 miles northwest of West Hattiesburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Sanford around 610 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Seminary. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Sharp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IZARD...FULTON...NORTHEASTERN BAXTER AND WEST CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ott, or 14 miles west of Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Mammoth Spring... Oxford Viola... Franklin Ballard... Bexar Flint Springs... Ott Gamaliel Landing... Sturkie Byron... Myron Mammoth Spring State Park... Agnos Heart... Moko TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands and Aransas Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Delaware and Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dorado, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dorado; Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following, Dorado, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 900 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban and small stream flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baxter, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Fulton County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ott, or 16 miles northeast of Mountain Home, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Salem in Fulton County... Viola Flint Springs... Ott Sturkie... Agnos Heart... Moko Vidette... Fryatt Wheeling... Saddle Salem Airport... Camp Gepp... Glencoe TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN IZARD...FULTON...NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 717 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Cherokee Village, moving east at 50 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado and very large hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Highland in Sharp County... Mammoth Spring Hardy... Imboden Ravenden... Ravenden Springs Ballard... Annieville Mammoth Spring State Park... Smithville Williford... Agnos Armstrong... Heart Moko... Fryatt TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...4.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Morgan; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. Illinois River at La Grange Lock and Dam. Illinois River at Meredosia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Meredosia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Meredosia 17.0 17.5 Fri 6 pm 17.3 17.1 16.9 16.6 16.3
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kemper, Neshoba, Noxubee, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kemper; Neshoba; Noxubee; Winston The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Noxubee County in east central Mississippi Northwestern Kemper County in east central Mississippi Southeastern Winston County in east central Mississippi Northern Neshoba County in east central Mississippi * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burnside, or 7 miles north of Philadelphia, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 605 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Noxapater. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KEMPER COUNTY, MS

