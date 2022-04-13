ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Ted Deutch Applauds Noa Tishby Being Named by Israel as a Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148tYi_0f7td92200

This week, retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., the chairman of the U.S. House Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee, applauded Israel for naming Noa Tishby as its first Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel.

Tishby is an actress, producer, writer and activist. Last year, Tishby’s “Israel: a Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth” garnered attention and acclaim.

Deutch teamed with his fellow co-chairs of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism–U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., Kay Granger, R-Tex., Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Grace Meng, D-NY, Chris Smith, R-NJ, Marc Veasey, D-Tex., and Randy Weber, R-Tex., in praising Tishby.

“Noa Tishby has been a powerful voice in defending the Jewish people and the State of Israel around the world. There is no doubt she will continue to be a powerful voice as Israel’s first-ever Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel,” the co-chairs said in a joint statement.

“Thanks to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s leadership and vision, the creation of this critical post will make important progress in the fight against global antisemitism. Our House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, the newly-confirmed State Department Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, and the United States government as a whole stands ready to work with the new Israeli Special Envoy to combat antisemitism in all its forms and counter efforts to delegitimize Israel in the international community,” they added.

First elected to Congress in a special election in 2010, Deutch announced he will not run for reelection this year to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

