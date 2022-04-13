Bodybuilding legend Cedric McMillan died Tuesday at the age of 44, according to his sponsor, Black Skull USA .

"We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today," Black Skull USA said in a statement. "Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father. Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He 'fought the good fight' and now he rests.

Multiple outlets, including Generation Iron , reported the news.

According to Generation Iron, McMillan suffered a heart attack while on a treadmill.

McMillan, who was also a staff sergeant in the United States Army and an instructor at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, competed in several high-profile bodybuilding competitions, winning the 2017 Arnold Classic.

He placed as high as seventh in two Mr. Olympia competitions in 2016 and 2019.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

McMillan withdrew from the 2022 Arnold Classic due to injury. In the past two years, he contracted COVID-19 and was seriously injured in a bike accident , keeping him from entering the Mr. Olympia competition in 2020.

Cedric McMillan waves to the crowd after completing his routine in the Arnold Classic at the Greater Columbus Convention Center during the Arnold Sports Festival 2017 on March 4, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images

He told Generation Iron that he was put on life support after struggling to come back from COVID, which led to him developing pneumonia and heart issues.

"I was almost dead," he said. "My wife was with me, but I was outta here, seriously. But I didn't see no white light. I was that close."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bodybuilding legend Cedric McMillan dies at age 44