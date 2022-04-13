ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodybuilding legend Cedric McMillan dies at age 44

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Bodybuilding legend Cedric McMillan died Tuesday at the age of 44, according to his sponsor, Black Skull USA .

"We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today," Black Skull USA said in a statement. "Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father. Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He 'fought the good fight' and now he rests.

Multiple outlets, including Generation Iron , reported the news.

According to Generation Iron, McMillan suffered a heart attack while on a treadmill.

McMillan, who was also a staff sergeant in the United States Army and an instructor at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, competed in several high-profile bodybuilding competitions, winning the 2017 Arnold Classic.

He placed as high as seventh in two Mr. Olympia competitions in 2016 and 2019.

McMillan withdrew from the 2022 Arnold Classic due to injury. In the past two years, he contracted COVID-19 and was seriously injured in a bike accident , keeping him from entering the Mr. Olympia competition in 2020.

Cedric McMillan waves to the crowd after completing his routine in the Arnold Classic at the Greater Columbus Convention Center during the Arnold Sports Festival 2017 on March 4, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images

He told Generation Iron that he was put on life support after struggling to come back from COVID, which led to him developing pneumonia and heart issues.

"I was almost dead," he said. "My wife was with me, but I was outta here, seriously. But I didn't see no white light. I was that close."

Dee Misti
2d ago

What a shock it just goes to prove it when it’s your time it’s your time you can watch everything you eat take really good care of your body and when it’s your time bye-bye rest in peace dear man I’m so sorry that you left so early

Carol
1d ago

I am going to say no one can get a body like that purely by body building. I am sure he was using steroids and muscle building drugs which can reak havoc in your body. Covid could have contributed to his demise. Can't say for sure but speculating it could have caused problems for him. Sad news regardless.

However
1d ago

people need to just stop. No one here KNOWS what contributed to his death. Could it have been steroids? maybe. Could it have been the long term effects of post covid? maybe. Could he have a condition he did not know about? maybe. Could his genetics be involved. maybe. Obama didnt kill him. Biden didnt kill him. Trump didnt kill him. Republicans didnt kill him and neither did Democrats. But I'm sure he has friends and family, who may be among the thousands who read these posts. Have some respect. Rest in Peace Muscle Man!

#Bodybuilding#Arnold Sports Festival#Black Skull Usa#Cedricmcmillan#Generation Iron#The United States Army#Sports#Covid
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Former Young & Restless Heavy Raises Suspicions With a ‘To Die For’ Role

It’s a race to solve two murders before the killer takes their next victim. Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless will remember Eddie Cibrian from playing Matt Clark, the man who made Nick and Sharon’s life a living hell, in the early 90s. Though he left daytime behind after a two-year stint on Sunset Beach in 1999, he’s turned up in numerous series, as well as films, and will once again appear on Lifetime in the premiere of Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For on Saturday, April 2, at 8 pm.
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Preempted Today

Unfortunately, breaking news doesn’t care about interrupting the daytime soaps, even when they’re celebrating their 35th anniversary! Sadly, the special episode of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL originally scheduled to air on March 24 was preempted by a presidential press conference. But fans don’t have to worry about...
TV & VIDEOS
