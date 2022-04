The reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week may be on her way to being a repeat winner. Chenise Delce was awarded the honor following three successful outings in the Auburn series where she did not allow a run while striking out 15 batters in 7.2 innings of work. She picked up where she left off by striking out nine batters while allowing one earned run on six hits in No. 6 Arkansas’ 2-1 series-opening win over No. 12 Kentucky on Friday afternoon at Bogle Park. A nine-strikeout gem by @d_chenise 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eMUzs8rt66 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 15, 2022 Delce limited the production...

