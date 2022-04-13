ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyleak shares his dreams for the future

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
HOME & GARDEN
#Forever Family
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in flattering feminine suit and flower garland

Princess Anne's eclectic wardrobe during her five-day royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea alongside husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has delighted royal fans. Looking radiant in a fitted cream ensemble to attend an event in Port Moresby on Tuesday, the Princess Royal styled a seriously chic jacket and skirt combo. The 71-year-old royal wore a gorgeous wrap blazer that cinched in at the waist, highlighting her feminine silhouette.
WORLD
Richard Scott

1800-years-old manuscript claims Jesus sometime misused his power.

Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
architecturaldigest.com

Leah Thomas’s Botanical Glass Mobile Brought Her Joy at Just the Right Moment

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
ENTERTAINMENT
Apartment Therapy

7 Small Spaces With Big Outdoor Style

Oftentimes a small outdoor space can end up neglected because it’s hard to see the potential in a tiny scrap of yard or even the narrow alley between two buildings. No matter how small their house, these homeowners and renters found ways to make the outdoors their own — and you can, too! Find inspiration in their unique ideas and biophilic solutions below.
INTERIOR DESIGN

