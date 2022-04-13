Book fairs can spawn a love of reading and, sometimes, even a math lesson

If you are a Math geek, we can refer to something known as “The Golden Ratio” and you probably know what we’re talking about. The rest of you might need a crib note: The Golden ratio is basically a math term that describes a ratio, 1.618 that is commonly found in nature. It’s also been called the Divine Proportion since it has been found in everything from the pyramids of ancient Egypt to Leonardo Davinci’s painting of the last supper. Did you know that you can also apply the Golden Ratio to how you dress? Sheila Anderson does, which is why she is joined us today to explain how we can go “golden” when putting together what we wear. Thankfully, there won’t be any math involved in today’s segment, so you can put your calculator away now.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO