Tachus, a high-speed, 100% fiber-optic internet provider, is expanding its market in Montgomery County to the city of Porter, officials announced in a March 22 news release. The internet provider is available or building infrastructure in Atascocita, Conroe, Kingwood, Oak Ridge North, Magnolia and The Woodlands. Chelsea Baker, Tachus' director of marketing, said services should be available in Porter later this year.

PORTER, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO