Public Safety

Man Who Murdered UK Lawmaker Amess Jailed for Life

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -A "cold, calculated and dangerous" man inspired by Islamic State was jailed for life on Wednesday for the murder of veteran British lawmaker David Amess after knifing him to death in a frenzied attack in a church where he was meeting voters. Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a...

Public Safety
