ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mayor reacts to violent 24 hours in Kansas City that left 4 dead

By Juan Cisneros, Monica Castro
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YWy1_0f7tZyae00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the last 24 hours, the Kansas City Police Department has responded to four homicides, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to address the issue.

“We’ve had violence before. What we’re not used to is a random Tuesday, in early April, seeing this volume of violence, this many homicides,” Lucas said. “You have a tragedy of a child who was killed, you have tragedies on the streets, a late-night house party.”

On Tuesday, tragedy struck Northeast Middle School where a student died from his injuries after he was stabbed in a fight.

“It shows just how important prevention is, you know. You’ve got to make sure that you’re preventing a child from carrying a knife in and hurting somebody else,” Lucas said.

Krizz Kaliko’s Stop the World concert bringing important message in unique way

Lucas said he plans to meet with the Kansas City Public Schools superintendent to discuss conflict resolution among youth and teens.

Kansas City police also worked three other homicides Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Enforcement is vital, but it is also clear that investment through youth mental health and reducing the volume of illegally trafficked and obtained weapons needs our focus,” Lucas tweeted .

The four homicides put the city at over 40 for the year.

“My office received from Children’s Mercy a plan for how we can expand youth mental health and trauma response services in Kansas City. We hope to fully fund that request through the American Rescue Plan,” Lucas continued .

Lucas added that the city hopes to continue efforts to reduce the amount of illegal firearms on the streets.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get news updates sent to your inbox

“We also hope, contingent on state law, to continue our work with federal authorities to get recidivists off our streets and to reduce the supply of illegally trafficked firearms, primarily handguns, in our community,” Lucas said .

KCPD is still searching for the suspects in three of the four the shootings. A Northeast Middle School student has been charged in the stabbing.

Cheryl St. John was sitting in her car outside that Wabash Avenue home. She’s hoping and praying the person killed was not her nephew, who she hasn’t heard from. She said the recent homicides in the city are tragic.

“We need to stop the violence. We need to stop all of this. This is just nonsense. Life is too short. We cannot have this going on anymore,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 9

Barbara Allen
4d ago

Let me guess - he says defund the police. Oh wait, Democrats flip flopped. Is he claiming gun control, ghost guns or systematic racism is the issue?

Reply(1)
5
ala ska
4d ago

Democrats destroy every place they control. The PROOF can be SEEN. People in KC DESERVE the misery they voted for.

Reply
6
Vicki Cox Butterfield
4d ago

what yah gonna do mayor? your platform was "saving this city". come on now. step up! put that cape on you thought you had. make all your puppets dance and play nice. let's see it!

Reply(1)
3
Related
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Indiana State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Krizz Kaliko
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Shooting#City Police#Left 4 Dead#Northeast Middle School#Kaliko
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Man killed in overnight shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 10400 block of East Truman Road around 11:15 p.m. According to police, they arrived on scene where they found a 33-year-old man inside a home with multiple gunshot...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy