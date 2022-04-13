ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Woman dead in late Tuesday homicide in KCK

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8eRm_0f7tZIxU00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a woman dead in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the area on reports of a shooting and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and died from her injuries. She has been identified as 35-year-old Lisa McKeehan.

The department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the incident and asks anyone with any information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

