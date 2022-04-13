ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 13

WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails on shooting investigations in our area emerge as...

www.wrdw.com

Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Thursday morning

Police are investigating a homicide in a residential section of Farmington. Four people were arrested as part of a cold case investigation that's been underway since 2005. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said while St. Patrick's Day was unlucky in the weather department, Friday is looking lucky. Here is her Thursday noon forecast.
FARMINGTON, CT
WRDW-TV

Deputies investigating early morning shooting downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting at the intersection of Broad Street and 10th. At around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, deputies say they responded to the call about shots fired and a victim down. When they got on scene, RCSO says...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New details: Waynesboro mayor pleads guilty to felonies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested Greg Carswell back in 2020 on several charges related to identity theft. A grand jury indicted him a year later, and now he’s pleaded guilty to four felony charges: identity fraud, theft by taking, theft by deception, and 2nd-degree forgery. The charges stem from another job Carswell works.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg homicide under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a homicide. On Sunday April, 10, 2022 police were called to the scene at the Orangeburg Manor Apartments at around 3:10 a.m. Investigators were told of potential gunshots at the scene. On arrival they found the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect sought in first of two Broad Street shootings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of the suspect in a shooting downtown that left one person injured. It was one of two shootings within a few days on Broad Street. Desmond Swearinger, 27, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on how gunfire, chase erupted on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect arrested in connection with gunfire on Washington Road near Alexander Drive just as the Masters Tournament was wrapping up nearby on Sunday. He was identified as Kelvin Taylor, 28. It happened around 5:39 p.m. Sunday when a...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WRDW-TV

Shots fired on Washington Road near Alexander Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired this evening on Washington Road around 5:30 p.m.. According to the agency, a driver of a black Ford Crown Victoria was chasing a silver car when they allegedly fired at least two shots at the silver car.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Trial date set for former Ga. deputy in attempted murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial date has been set in the case of a former Georgia deputy accused of shooting his wife in the head in a Nashville hotel room. Randy Austin, 61, resigned from the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office days after he was arrested for the Oct. 3, 2019 incident.
NASHVILLE, TN
WRDW-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shots fired on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired this evening on Washington Road around 5:30 p.m.. According to the agency, a driver of a black Ford Crown Victoria was chasing a silver car when they allegedly fired at least two shots at the silver car.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

