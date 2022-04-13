ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Now THAT'S an offside trap! How Villarreal made Bayern Munich look silly with their VERY bold - and clever - tactics devised by Unai Emery, with SEVEN attackers caught out during Champions League triumph

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich by knocking them out of the Champions League last night - and were also able to humiliate them by playing a streetwise offside trap.

Unai Emery masterminded his side's 2-1 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga giants, with Samuel Chukwueze's goal in Bavaria sending the underdogs into euphoria and, against the odds, sealing them a spot in the semi-finals.

Along the way, they delivered two dogged, superb performances, and were even able to pull out all the stops in the second leg to help seal their progression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDGLr_0f7tZBmP00
Unai Emery helped mastermind Villarreal to a shock spot in the Champions League semi-finals

One particular moment caught the eye in the first period, after the hosts were awarded a free-kick in a promising position midway through their opponents' half.

As Joshua Kimmich prepared to whip the ball into the box, Villarreal's outfielders looked as though they were shaping up to mark their men and head away.

However, when the cross did come in, every player wearing yellow suddenly burst forwards out of the penalty area, taking a huge risk in the process.

But the audacious gamble paid off in spades, with as many as seven Bayern players caught in an offside position after they all looked to meet the delivery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wuMM_0f7tZBmP00
Bayern Munich were left stunned after a free-kick into the box led to a daring offside trap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7tCN_0f7tZBmP00
When the ball was whipped forwards, every player in yellow burst forward out of the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aafyn_0f7tZBmP00
The end result was seven Bayern players in an offside position, as the daring move paid off

The evening got even better for Villarreal, too, after Samuel Chukwueze struck late on to cancel out Robert Lewandowski's opener and edge the Spaniards through.

Sensationally, Emery's men recorded just two shots on target combined across both legs of the tie, with both of them resulting in their goals.

In the wake of the result, the ex-Arsenal boss has been widely praised. Last season, he won the Europa League after Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties.

The LaLiga outfit will next face the winners of Liverpool vs Benfica, with a spot in the final up for grabs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270Gpn_0f7tZBmP00
Samuel Chukwueze's late strike in Bavaria sent the underdogs through instead of Bayern

