San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Botanical Garden's latest art exhibition showcases the sculptures of Steve Tobin

By Ashley Allen
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Botanical Garden's "Rooted" exhibits sculptural works from the 40-year career of contemporary artist Steve Tobin. More than 20 nature-inspired sculptures monumentalize the dynamic power and...

